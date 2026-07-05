Malwande Zamo
bowler
|Full name:
|Malwande Zamo
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|13
|10
|Innings
|15
|6
|Overs
|126.1
|17.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|23
|0
|Runs
|480
|94
|Wickets
|16
|1
|Avg
|30
|94
|SR
|47.31
|102
|Eco
|3.8
|5.52
|BB
|6
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|13
|10
|Innings
|23
|9
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|261
|214
|Balls Faced
|798
|309
|Avg
|12.42
|23.77
|SR
|32.7
|69.25
|Fours
|34
|29
|Fifties
|0
|2
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|34
|60
|Hundreds
|0
|0