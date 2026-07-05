Malwande Zamo

Malwande Zamo

bowler

Full name:Malwande Zamo

Teams

2023 Teams

Eastern Cape Linyathi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1310
Innings156
Overs126.117.0
Balls--
Maidens230
Runs48094
Wickets161
Avg3094
SR47.31102
Eco3.85.52
BB61
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1310
Innings239
Not outs20
Runs261214
Balls Faced798309
Avg12.4223.77
SR32.769.25
Fours3429
Fifties02
Sixies01
Highest3460
Hundreds00

Another Players

Makhosi, Lizo

Makhosi, Lizo

Masondo, Sizwe

Masondo, Sizwe

Ngoepe, Lesiba

Ngoepe, Lesiba

Peters, Gideon

Peters, Gideon

Fourie, Mathew

Fourie, Mathew

Bosch, Clayton Gregory

Bosch, Clayton Gregory

Nel, Andre

Nel, Andre

Mnci, Avumile

Mnci, Avumile

de Klerk, Jade

de Klerk, Jade

van Zyl, Nathaniel

van Zyl, Nathaniel