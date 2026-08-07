Manan Ashokkumar Hingrajia

Manan Ashokkumar Hingrajia

batsman

Full name:Manan Ashokkumar Hingrajia
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Gujarat

West Zone

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches82
Innings30
Overs6.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs240
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco40
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches82
Innings132
Not outs20
Runs4212
Balls Faced84720
Avg38.271
SR49.710
Fours470
Fifties20
Sixies50
Highest1512
Hundreds10

Manan Ashokkumar Hingrajia Schedule & Results

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