Duleep Trophy
North Zone vs West Zone
Duleep Trophy
NOR
WES
batsman
|Full name:
|Manan Ashokkumar Hingrajia
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|2
|Innings
|3
|0
|Overs
|6.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|24
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|4
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|2
|Innings
|13
|2
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|421
|2
|Balls Faced
|847
|20
|Avg
|38.27
|1
|SR
|49.7
|10
|Fours
|47
|0
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|5
|0
|Highest
|151
|2
|Hundreds
|1
|0
Duleep Trophy
NOR
WES