Manelker De Silva
all rounder
|Full name:
|Manelker De Silva
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|28
|38
|Innings
|18
|13
|11
|Overs
|105.0
|44.0
|26.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|15
|1
|0
|Runs
|391
|257
|255
|Wickets
|10
|5
|7
|Avg
|39.1
|51.4
|36.42
|SR
|63
|52.8
|23
|Eco
|3.72
|5.84
|9.5
|BB
|3
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|28
|38
|Innings
|45
|25
|31
|Not outs
|3
|1
|9
|Runs
|1086
|634
|372
|Balls Faced
|1738
|928
|350
|Avg
|25.85
|26.41
|16.9
|SR
|62.48
|68.31
|106.28
|Fours
|112
|51
|24
|Fifties
|2
|3
|0
|Sixies
|27
|13
|9
|Highest
|116
|103
|46
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|0