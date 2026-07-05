Manelker De Silva

Manelker De Silva

all rounder

Full name:Manelker De Silva
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Bloomfield Cricket And Athletic Club

Dambulla Sixers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches322838
Innings181311
Overs105.044.026.5
Balls---
Maidens1510
Runs391257255
Wickets1057
Avg39.151.436.42
SR6352.823
Eco3.725.849.5
BB322
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches322838
Innings452531
Not outs319
Runs1086634372
Balls Faced1738928350
Avg25.8526.4116.9
SR62.4868.31106.28
Fours1125124
Fifties230
Sixies27139
Highest11610346
Hundreds110

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