Mark Anthony Harper

Mark Anthony Harper

Full name:Mark Anthony Harper
Nationality:Guyana
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Guyana Harpy Eagles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches4213
Innings196
Overs111.035.0
Balls--
Maidens290
Runs267148
Wickets60
Avg44.50
SR1110
Eco2.44.22
BB20
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches4213
Innings7112
Not outs71
Runs2155253
Balls Faced00
Avg33.6723
SR00
Fours00
Fifties121
Sixies00
Highest14974
Hundreds40

Another Players

Griffith, Trevon

Griffith, Trevon

Beaton, RR

Beaton, RR

Shepherd, Romario

Shepherd, Romario

Motie, Gudakesh

Motie, Gudakesh

Adams, Antony

Adams, Antony

Foo, Jonathan

Foo, Jonathan

Sampson, Quentin

Sampson, Quentin

Anderson, Kevlon

Anderson, Kevlon

Paul, Keemo

Paul, Keemo

Imlach, Tevin

Imlach, Tevin