Mark Anthony Harper
|Full name:
|Mark Anthony Harper
|Nationality:
|Guyana
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|42
|13
|Innings
|19
|6
|Overs
|111.0
|35.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|29
|0
|Runs
|267
|148
|Wickets
|6
|0
|Avg
|44.5
|0
|SR
|111
|0
|Eco
|2.4
|4.22
|BB
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|42
|13
|Innings
|71
|12
|Not outs
|7
|1
|Runs
|2155
|253
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|Avg
|33.67
|23
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|12
|1
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|149
|74
|Hundreds
|4
|0