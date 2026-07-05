Matiullah

Matiullah

bowler

Full name:Matiullah

Teams

2023 Teams

United Arab Emirates

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches1311
Innings1111
Overs5.027.05.02.0
Balls----
Maidens0700
Runs37743725
Wickets1110
Avg3774370
SR30162300
Eco7.42.747.412.5
BB1110
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches1311
Innings1511
Not outs1010
Runs07905
Balls Faced0003
Avg015.805
SR000166.66
Fours0001
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest03305
Hundreds0000

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