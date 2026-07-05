Matiullah
bowler
|Full name:
|Matiullah
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Overs
|5.0
|27.0
|5.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Runs
|37
|74
|37
|25
|Wickets
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Avg
|37
|74
|37
|0
|SR
|30
|162
|30
|0
|Eco
|7.4
|2.74
|7.4
|12.5
|BB
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|5
|1
|1
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|0
|79
|0
|5
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Avg
|0
|15.8
|0
|5
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|166.66
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|33
|0
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0