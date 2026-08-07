Matthew Brook McEwan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Matthew Brook McEwan
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|47
|28
|4
|Innings
|83
|27
|4
|Overs
|1364.0
|214.5
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|332
|13
|0
|Runs
|4233
|1149
|103
|Wickets
|158
|35
|2
|Avg
|26.79
|32.82
|51.5
|SR
|51.79
|36.82
|33
|Eco
|3.1
|5.34
|9.36
|BB
|9
|4
|1
|4w
|5
|1
|0
|5w
|6
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|47
|28
|4
|Innings
|71
|17
|3
|Not outs
|10
|4
|0
|Runs
|1045
|220
|34
|Balls Faced
|1687
|258
|48
|Avg
|17.13
|16.92
|11.33
|SR
|61.94
|85.27
|70.83
|Fours
|143
|22
|3
|Fifties
|5
|0
|0
|Sixies
|22
|1
|1
|Highest
|63
|37
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0