Matthew Brook McEwan

Matthew Brook McEwan

all rounder

Full name:Matthew Brook McEwan
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches47284
Innings83274
Overs1364.0214.511.0
Balls---
Maidens332130
Runs42331149103
Wickets158352
Avg26.7932.8251.5
SR51.7936.8233
Eco3.15.349.36
BB941
4w510
5w600
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches47284
Innings71173
Not outs1040
Runs104522034
Balls Faced168725848
Avg17.1316.9211.33
SR61.9485.2770.83
Fours143223
Fifties500
Sixies2211
Highest633730
Hundreds000

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