Mawathage Anton Ruvin Perera Seneviratne

Mawathage Anton Ruvin Perera Seneviratne

bowler

Full name:Mawathage Anton Ruvin Perera Seneviratne
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Colts Cricket Club

Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches21
Innings40
Overs30.00
Balls--
Maidens60
Runs910
Wickets30
Avg30.330
SR600
Eco3.030
BB20
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches21
Innings10
Not outs10
Runs40
Balls Faced50
Avg00
SR800
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest40
Hundreds00

Another Players

Peiris, Sachintha

Peiris, Sachintha

Fernando, Nayana

Fernando, Nayana

Madushanka, Kokmaduwa Mudalige Sandun

Madushanka, Kokmaduwa Mudalige Sandun

Perera, Kevin

Perera, Kevin

Liyanarachchi, Abhishek

Liyanarachchi, Abhishek

Lanka, Yashodha

Lanka, Yashodha

Pathirana, Onila

Pathirana, Onila

Fonseka, Sheran

Fonseka, Sheran

Anjula, Kaveeshka

Anjula, Kaveeshka

Jayasuriya, Prabath

Jayasuriya, Prabath