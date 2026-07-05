Mawathage Anton Ruvin Perera Seneviratne
bowler
|Full name:
|Mawathage Anton Ruvin Perera Seneviratne
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|Innings
|4
|0
|Overs
|30.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|0
|Runs
|91
|0
|Wickets
|3
|0
|Avg
|30.33
|0
|SR
|60
|0
|Eco
|3.03
|0
|BB
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|Innings
|1
|0
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|4
|0
|Balls Faced
|5
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|80
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0