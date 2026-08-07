Mayank Yadav
batsman
|Full name:
|Mayank Yadav
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|6
|Innings
|1
|5
|Overs
|12.0
|39.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|5
|Runs
|42
|163
|Wickets
|1
|6
|Avg
|42
|27.16
|SR
|72
|39
|Eco
|3.5
|4.17
|BB
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|6
|Innings
|2
|4
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|34
|31
|Balls Faced
|81
|53
|Avg
|34
|7.75
|SR
|41.97
|58.49
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|29
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0