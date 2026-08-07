Mayank Yadav

Mayank Yadav

batsman

Full name:Mayank Yadav

Teams

2026 Teams

Chhattisgarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches16
Innings15
Overs12.039.0
Balls--
Maidens15
Runs42163
Wickets16
Avg4227.16
SR7239
Eco3.54.17
BB12
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches16
Innings24
Not outs10
Runs3431
Balls Faced8153
Avg347.75
SR41.9758.49
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest2917
Hundreds00

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