Mehran Ibrahim
batsman
|Full name:
|Mehran Ibrahim
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|30
|26
|Innings
|1
|4
|Overs
|3.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|2
|Runs
|17
|102
|Wickets
|1
|5
|Avg
|17
|20.4
|SR
|18
|19.2
|Eco
|5.66
|6.37
|BB
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|30
|26
|Innings
|50
|22
|Not outs
|4
|6
|Runs
|1331
|544
|Balls Faced
|2450
|664
|Avg
|28.93
|34
|SR
|54.32
|81.92
|Fours
|192
|51
|Fifties
|4
|2
|Sixies
|4
|1
|Highest
|107
|90
|Hundreds
|2
|0