Mehran Ibrahim

Mehran Ibrahim

batsman

Full name:Mehran Ibrahim
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Peshawar Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches3026
Innings14
Overs3.016.0
Balls--
Maidens02
Runs17102
Wickets15
Avg1720.4
SR1819.2
Eco5.666.37
BB13
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches3026
Innings5022
Not outs46
Runs1331544
Balls Faced2450664
Avg28.9334
SR54.3281.92
Fours19251
Fifties42
Sixies41
Highest10790
Hundreds20

Another Players

Tariq, Usman

Tariq, Usman

Khan, Imran

Khan, Imran

Mohsin, Mohammad

Mohsin, Mohammad

Khan, Azam

Khan, Azam

Amin, Adil

Amin, Adil

Khan, Muhammad Mohsin

Khan, Muhammad Mohsin

Khan, Sajid

Khan, Sajid

Afridi, Abbas

Afridi, Abbas

Tariq, Abuzar

Tariq, Abuzar

Imran, Mohammad

Imran, Mohammad