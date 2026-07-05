Mekyle Pillay

Mekyle Pillay

all rounder

Full name:Mekyle Pillay
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Eastern Storm

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches66
Innings116
Overs118.239.0
Balls--
Maidens272
Runs385168
Wickets87
Avg48.1224
SR88.7533.42
Eco3.254.3
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches66
Innings106
Not outs12
Runs169175
Balls Faced456257
Avg18.7743.75
SR37.0668.09
Fours2614
Fifties11
Sixies10
Highest5254
Hundreds00

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