Mekyle Pillay
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mekyle Pillay
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|11
|6
|Overs
|118.2
|39.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|27
|2
|Runs
|385
|168
|Wickets
|8
|7
|Avg
|48.12
|24
|SR
|88.75
|33.42
|Eco
|3.25
|4.3
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|10
|6
|Not outs
|1
|2
|Runs
|169
|175
|Balls Faced
|456
|257
|Avg
|18.77
|43.75
|SR
|37.06
|68.09
|Fours
|26
|14
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|52
|54
|Hundreds
|0
|0