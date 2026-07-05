Merrick Brett

Merrick Brett

bowler

Full name:Merrick Brett
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches11
Innings21
Overs18.02.0
Balls--
Maidens50
Runs5519
Wickets30
Avg18.330
SR360
Eco3.059.5
BB30
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches11
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs124
Balls Faced248
Avg124
SR5050
Fours21
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest124
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Masondo, Sizwe

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Kuhn, Heino

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Phangiso, Aaron

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Kleinveldt, Matthew

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Markram, Aiden

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Brevis, Dewald

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du Plessis, Faf

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Coetzee, Gerald

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