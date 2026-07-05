Merrick Brett
bowler
|Full name:
|Merrick Brett
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|2
|1
|Overs
|18.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|Runs
|55
|19
|Wickets
|3
|0
|Avg
|18.33
|0
|SR
|36
|0
|Eco
|3.05
|9.5
|BB
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|12
|4
|Balls Faced
|24
|8
|Avg
|12
|4
|SR
|50
|50
|Fours
|2
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|12
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0