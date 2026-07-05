Michael Alexander Leask
all rounder
|Full name:
|Michael Alexander Leask
|Nationality:
|Scotland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|69
|54
|2
|92
|72
|Innings
|62
|40
|3
|79
|47
|Overs
|376.4
|107.3
|21.3
|463.3
|121.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|11
|0
|1
|15
|0
|Runs
|1890
|839
|131
|2406
|942
|Wickets
|57
|37
|3
|68
|41
|Avg
|33.15
|22.67
|43.66
|35.38
|22.97
|SR
|39.64
|17.43
|43
|40.89
|17.78
|Eco
|5.01
|7.8
|6.09
|5.19
|7.75
|BB
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|69
|54
|2
|92
|72
|Innings
|57
|43
|3
|72
|57
|Not outs
|11
|7
|0
|12
|9
|Runs
|1268
|578
|95
|1415
|711
|Balls Faced
|1114
|438
|118
|1255
|537
|Avg
|27.56
|16.05
|31.66
|23.58
|14.81
|SR
|113.82
|131.96
|80.5
|112.74
|132.4
|Fours
|100
|45
|14
|111
|55
|Fifties
|7
|1
|1
|7
|1
|Sixies
|57
|27
|2
|63
|35
|Highest
|107
|58
|58
|107
|58
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0