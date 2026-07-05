Michael Alexander Leask

Michael Alexander Leask

all rounder

Full name:Michael Alexander Leask
Nationality:Scotland

Teams

2026 Teams

Scotland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches695429272
Innings624037947
Overs376.4107.321.3463.3121.3
Balls-----
Maidens1101150
Runs18908391312406942
Wickets573736841
Avg33.1522.6743.6635.3822.97
SR39.6417.434340.8917.78
Eco5.017.86.095.197.75
BB43343
4w20020
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches695429272
Innings574337257
Not outs1170129
Runs1268578951415711
Balls Faced11144381181255537
Avg27.5616.0531.6623.5814.81
SR113.82131.9680.5112.74132.4
Fours100451411155
Fifties71171
Sixies572726335
Highest107585810758
Hundreds10010

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