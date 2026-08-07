Michael J Barry

Michael J Barry

batsman

Full name:Michael J Barry
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches82411
Innings6205
Overs45.083.56.0
Balls---
Maidens400
Runs20152068
Wickets2172
Avg100.530.5834
SR13529.5818
Eco4.466.211.33
BB141
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches82411
Innings16224
Not outs032
Runs33842619
Balls Faced75655125
Avg21.1222.429.5
SR44.777.3176
Fours45400
Fifties210
Sixies140
Highest77528
Hundreds000

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