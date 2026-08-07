Michael J Barry
batsman
|Full name:
|Michael J Barry
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|24
|11
|Innings
|6
|20
|5
|Overs
|45.0
|83.5
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|0
|Runs
|201
|520
|68
|Wickets
|2
|17
|2
|Avg
|100.5
|30.58
|34
|SR
|135
|29.58
|18
|Eco
|4.46
|6.2
|11.33
|BB
|1
|4
|1
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|24
|11
|Innings
|16
|22
|4
|Not outs
|0
|3
|2
|Runs
|338
|426
|19
|Balls Faced
|756
|551
|25
|Avg
|21.12
|22.42
|9.5
|SR
|44.7
|77.31
|76
|Fours
|45
|40
|0
|Fifties
|2
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|4
|0
|Highest
|77
|52
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0