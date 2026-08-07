Michael Luke Guptill-Bunce

Michael Luke Guptill-Bunce

wicket keeper

Full name:Michael Luke Guptill-Bunce
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches38115
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches38115
Innings71115
Not outs100
Runs229025336
Balls Faced343330344
Avg32.71237.2
SR66.783.4981.81
Fours343365
Fifties1520
Sixies1830
Highest1897320
Hundreds300

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