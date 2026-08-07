Michael Luke Guptill-Bunce
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Michael Luke Guptill-Bunce
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|38
|11
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|38
|11
|5
|Innings
|71
|11
|5
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|2290
|253
|36
|Balls Faced
|3433
|303
|44
|Avg
|32.71
|23
|7.2
|SR
|66.7
|83.49
|81.81
|Fours
|343
|36
|5
|Fifties
|15
|2
|0
|Sixies
|18
|3
|0
|Highest
|189
|73
|20
|Hundreds
|3
|0
|0