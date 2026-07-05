Michael Mahlaba

Michael Mahlaba

bowler

Full name:Michael Mahlaba

Teams

2023 Teams

Limpopo

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches31
Innings31
Overs30.03.0
Balls--
Maidens30
Runs11026
Wickets31
Avg36.6626
SR6018
Eco3.668.66
BB31
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches31
Innings20
Not outs00
Runs190
Balls Faced560
Avg9.50
SR33.920
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest170
Hundreds00

Another Players

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