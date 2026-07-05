Michael Mahlaba
bowler
|Full name:
|Michael Mahlaba
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|Innings
|3
|1
|Overs
|30.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|Runs
|110
|26
|Wickets
|3
|1
|Avg
|36.66
|26
|SR
|60
|18
|Eco
|3.66
|8.66
|BB
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|Innings
|2
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|19
|0
|Balls Faced
|56
|0
|Avg
|9.5
|0
|SR
|33.92
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|17
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0