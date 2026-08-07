Michael McNicol
all rounder
|Full name:
|Michael McNicol
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|1
|3
|Overs
|6.0
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|18
|103
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|3
|7.92
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|1
|1
|Balls Faced
|8
|3
|Avg
|0.5
|0.5
|SR
|12.5
|33.33
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0