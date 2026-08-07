Michael McNicol

Michael McNicol

all rounder

Full name:Michael McNicol

Teams

2023 Teams

Limpopo

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches13
Innings13
Overs6.013.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs18103
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco37.92
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches13
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs11
Balls Faced83
Avg0.50.5
SR12.533.33
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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