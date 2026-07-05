Minhajul Abedin Afridi

Minhajul Abedin Afridi

bowler

Full name:Minhajul Abedin Afridi
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2023 Teams

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches457
Innings556
Overs73.441.018.3
Balls---
Maidens710
Runs241198102
Wickets836
Avg30.126617
SR55.258218.5
Eco3.274.825.51
BB332
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches457
Innings441
Not outs131
Runs251
Balls Faced16111
Avg0.6655
SR12.545.45100
Fours010
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest241
Hundreds000

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