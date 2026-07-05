Minhajul Abedin Afridi
bowler
|Full name:
|Minhajul Abedin Afridi
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|5
|7
|Innings
|5
|5
|6
|Overs
|73.4
|41.0
|18.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|1
|0
|Runs
|241
|198
|102
|Wickets
|8
|3
|6
|Avg
|30.12
|66
|17
|SR
|55.25
|82
|18.5
|Eco
|3.27
|4.82
|5.51
|BB
|3
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|5
|7
|Innings
|4
|4
|1
|Not outs
|1
|3
|1
|Runs
|2
|5
|1
|Balls Faced
|16
|11
|1
|Avg
|0.66
|5
|5
|SR
|12.5
|45.45
|100
|Fours
|0
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|4
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0