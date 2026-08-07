Miniru Kpaka

Miniru Kpaka

bowler

Full name:Miniru Kpaka
Nationality:Sierra leone

Teams

2024 Teams

Sierra Leone

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings88
Overs17.517.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs100100
Wickets55
Avg2020
SR21.421.4
Eco5.65.6
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings77
Not outs00
Runs3434
Balls Faced5050
Avg4.854.85
SR6868
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1616
Hundreds00

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