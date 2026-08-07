Miniru Kpaka
bowler
|Full name:
|Miniru Kpaka
|Nationality:
|Sierra leone
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|17.5
|17.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|100
|100
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|20
|20
|SR
|21.4
|21.4
|Eco
|5.6
|5.6
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|34
|34
|Balls Faced
|50
|50
|Avg
|4.85
|4.85
|SR
|68
|68
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|16
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0