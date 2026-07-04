International career

Minnu Mani, born on March 24, 1999, is an Indian cricketer who plays for the national women’s team. She is also part of the Delhi Capitals team in the Women’s Premier League and represents Kerala in domestic cricket. Minnu made history by becoming the first woman cricketer from Kerala to play for India.

She bats in the top order and is a right-arm off-spinner. From a young age, Minnu trained hard, practicing regularly from class nine until she finished her Bachelor's Degree. Her training at the Cricket Academy helped her improve her skills.

Minnu’s journey is inspiring for many young cricketers, espeially those from smaller towns. Her success shows that hard work and dedication can help players overcome challenges. She has become a role model for many aspiring athletes in Kerala and beyond.

2023

July 9: WT20I Debut - BAN Women vs IND Women at Mirpur

July 2023: Became India’s highest wicket-taker in the series against Bangladesh, with 5 wickets in 3 matches

July 2023: Selected for India's 2023 Asian Games squad

September 21: Last WT20I - IND Women vs MAS Women at Hangzhou

2024

December 8: WODI Debut - AUS Women vs IND Women at Brisbane

December 10: Played her first WODI match against Australia in Brisbane, scoring 46 runs and taking 2 wickets

December 2024: Selected for India’s T20I series against Australia

2025

January 15: Last WODI - IND Women vs IRE Women at Rajkot

Leagues Participation

Minnu Mani’s cricket career started at the district level and continued through state and South India levels, where she was recognized as an all-rounder. She later entered the Women's Premier League (WPL) and was one of seven women from Kerala in the auction list. Minnu was selected to play for the Delhi Capitals.

Women's Premier League

Minnu Mani began her journey in the Women's Premier League (WPL) in 2023 when she was bought by the Delhi Capitals. Her time on the field was limited, but she made the most of the opportunities she had, playing three matches. Over the next seasons, she faced challenges but also saw growth, thanks to the support of her teammates and coaches. Her determination helped her improve and contribute significantly to the team's success in future matches.

Year Team Notes 2023 Delhi Capitals Bought in the WPL auction. Played three matches, bowled three overs, and batted twice. Was happy to play despite limited opportunities. 2024 Delhi Capitals Played after leading Kerala to the Senior Women's T20 Trophy semi-finals. After two wicketless matches, she was dropped but later made a comeback. Meg Lanning helped her with her bowling. 2025 Delhi Capitals Played in the sixth match against Mumbai Indians, helping her team to a 9-0 victory. Mani had a 3:17 indicator for three innings.

Domestic career

Minnu Mani began playing cricket at 10 with boys in the paddy fields. At first, her family didn’t support her interest in cricket. Her physical education teacher, Elsamma, saw her talent and took her to selection trials for the Wayanad District Under-13 team. The next year, Minnu played for the Kerala Under-16 team. By the age of 16, she was playing at the senior level for Kerala. To reach practice, she traveled for one and a half hours every day, changing buses four times.

She played from school cricket to district and state levels, representing Kerala for many years. In 2023, she played in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). A few months later, she joined the Indian team for the T20I series against Bangladesh. Her time at the Kerala Cricket Academy, supported by the Kerala Cricket Association, helped her improve both her batting and bowling skills.

Minnu led Kerala’s U-23 women’s team to win the national T20 championship in 2018, scoring 188 runs and taking 11 wickets. In 2019, she played for India Blue in the Under-23 One Day Challenger Trophy. She also received her first call-up to the India A team for a tour of Bangladesh and competed in the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup.

Records and achievements

Minnu Mani has reached many milestones in her cricket career. Below are her key records and achievements:

2018: Helped Kerala U-23 women's team win the National T20 Championship, scoring 188 runs and taking 11 wickets.

9 July 2023: Debuted for India in a Twenty20 International (WT20I) match against Bangladesh Women.

July 2023: Selected for India's squad in the 2023 Asian Games.

December 2023: Played in India’s T20I series against Australia.

8 December 2024: Debuted in One Day International (ODI) cricket against Australia.

11 December 2024: Played her final ODI match against Australia.

2023: Became the first woman from Kerala to represent India. The municipality of Mananthavady named the main junction after her in honor of this achievement.

2023 Asian Games: Won a Gold Medal with the Indian women’s cricket team.

2018 National T20 Championship: Contributed 188 runs and 11 wickets to Kerala U-23 women’s team victory.

2023 Women’s Premier League (WPL): Won the Player of the Match award in the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore with 26 runs and 2 wickets.

2023 T20I series against Bangladesh: Took the most wickets in the series, finishing with 5 wickets in three matches.

Personal life

Minnu Mani’s journey in cricket began in her village, where she played with boys. Over the years, she rose from local competitions to national recognition. Despite facing personal difficulties, including a tragic loss in her family, Minnu has continued to focus on her game, with the support of her fans.

Family

Minnu is from Choyimoola, Wayanad, Kerala. Her father, Mani CK, works as a daily wage laborer, and her mother, Vasantha, is a homemaker. She has a younger sister, Mimitha. Minnu completed her education at various schools in Kerala and is currently studying for a BA in Sociology through distance learning as of 2023.

Finance

As of February 2025, Minnu Mani’s net worth is estimated at $552,000.

House

Minnu lives in a four-room house in Choimkula, Wayanad, about 10 km from Mananthavady. The house overlooks a rice field, providing a peaceful environment in Kerala.

Scandals

In January 2025, Minnu’s aunt, Radha, was killed in a tiger attack while picking coffee beans in the morning. The attack occurred in Wayanad, Kerala, and shook Minnu deeply. She shared her grief on social media, calling for the authorities to capture the tiger and protect the local community. The incident highlighted ongoing concerns about human-wildlife conflict in the area.

Fans

Minnu has a large fanbase, with 81k followers on Instagram. Her fans have shown strong support, especially after the tragic loss of her aunt. Kerala’s women’s cricket coach, Suman Sharma, believes that Minnu has the potential to become one of the best versatile players in India.