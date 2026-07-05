Modiri Litheko
all rounder
|Full name:
|Modiri Litheko
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|6
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|6
|Innings
|10
|3
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|187
|43
|Balls Faced
|432
|56
|Avg
|18.7
|21.5
|SR
|43.28
|76.78
|Fours
|26
|4
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|92
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0