Modiri Litheko

Modiri Litheko

all rounder

Full name:Modiri Litheko

Teams

2026 Teams

Sa Emerging

Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches76
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches76
Innings103
Not outs01
Runs18743
Balls Faced43256
Avg18.721.5
SR43.2876.78
Fours264
Fifties10
Sixies10
Highest9228
Hundreds00

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