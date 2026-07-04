Mohamed Arief Jamaludeen

Mohamed Arief Jamaludeen

all rounder

Full name:Mohamed Arief Jamaludeen
Nationality:Malaysia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Malaysia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2020
Innings22
Overs2.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1919
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco9.59.5
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2020
Innings1616
Not outs33
Runs257257
Balls Faced206206
Avg19.7619.76
SR124.75124.75
Fours2828
Fifties11
Sixies66
Highest5252
Hundreds00

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