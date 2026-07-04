Mohamed Arief Jamaludeen
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohamed Arief Jamaludeen
|Nationality:
|Malaysia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|20
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|2.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|19
|19
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|9.5
|9.5
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|20
|Innings
|16
|16
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|257
|257
|Balls Faced
|206
|206
|Avg
|19.76
|19.76
|SR
|124.75
|124.75
|Fours
|28
|28
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|6
|6
|Highest
|52
|52
|Hundreds
|0
|0