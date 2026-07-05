Mohamed Yassar Cook
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohamed Yassar Cook
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|72
|53
|32
|Innings
|4
|2
|0
|Overs
|4.0
|4.2
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|20
|27
|0
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|27
|0
|SR
|0
|26
|0
|Eco
|5
|6.23
|0
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|72
|53
|32
|Innings
|123
|52
|31
|Not outs
|8
|2
|3
|Runs
|3525
|1259
|509
|Balls Faced
|5318
|1869
|501
|Avg
|30.65
|25.18
|18.17
|SR
|66.28
|67.36
|101.59
|Fours
|513
|134
|44
|Fifties
|17
|7
|2
|Sixies
|26
|15
|15
|Highest
|169
|123
|102
|Hundreds
|5
|1
|1