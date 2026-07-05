Mohamed Yassar Cook

Mohamed Yassar Cook

batsman

Full name:Mohamed Yassar Cook
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Mpumalanga Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches725332
Innings420
Overs4.04.20
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs20270
Wickets010
Avg0270
SR0260
Eco56.230
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches725332
Innings1235231
Not outs823
Runs35251259509
Balls Faced53181869501
Avg30.6525.1818.17
SR66.2867.36101.59
Fours51313444
Fifties1772
Sixies261515
Highest169123102
Hundreds511

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