Mohammad Abubakar Khan

Mohammad Abubakar Khan

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Abubakar Khan
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Peshawar Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches26143
Innings1230
Overs32.18.00
Balls---
Maidens500
Runs134470
Wickets300
Avg44.6600
SR64.3300
Eco4.165.870
BB300
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches26143
Innings44130
Not outs130
Runs9463000
Balls Faced20523670
Avg22300
SR46.181.740
Fours129350
Fifties610
Sixies120
Highest67650
Hundreds000

Another Players

Tariq, Usman

Tariq, Usman

Khan, Imran

Khan, Imran

Mohsin, Mohammad

Mohsin, Mohammad

Khan, Azam

Khan, Azam

Amin, Adil

Amin, Adil

Khan, Muhammad Mohsin

Khan, Muhammad Mohsin

Khan, Sajid

Khan, Sajid

Afridi, Abbas

Afridi, Abbas

Tariq, Abuzar

Tariq, Abuzar

Imran, Mohammad

Imran, Mohammad