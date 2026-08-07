Mohammad Abubakar Khan
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Abubakar Khan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|14
|3
|Innings
|12
|3
|0
|Overs
|32.1
|8.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|0
|Runs
|134
|47
|0
|Wickets
|3
|0
|0
|Avg
|44.66
|0
|0
|SR
|64.33
|0
|0
|Eco
|4.16
|5.87
|0
|BB
|3
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|14
|3
|Innings
|44
|13
|0
|Not outs
|1
|3
|0
|Runs
|946
|300
|0
|Balls Faced
|2052
|367
|0
|Avg
|22
|30
|0
|SR
|46.1
|81.74
|0
|Fours
|129
|35
|0
|Fifties
|6
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|2
|0
|Highest
|67
|65
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0