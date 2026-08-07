Mohammad Azam Khan

Mohammad Azam Khan

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Azam Khan
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Peshawar Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches14154
Innings25144
Overs362.288.215.0
Balls---
Maidens5750
Runs1347461114
Wickets49192
Avg27.4824.2657
SR44.3627.8945
Eco3.715.217.6
BB971
4w320
5w210
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches14154
Innings2161
Not outs300
Runs2525318
Balls Faced3665813
Avg148.8318
SR68.8591.37138.46
Fours2950
Fifties100
Sixies512
Highest692318
Hundreds000

Another Players

Tariq, Usman

Tariq, Usman

Khan, Imran

Khan, Imran

Mohsin, Mohammad

Mohsin, Mohammad

Khan, Azam

Khan, Azam

Amin, Adil

Amin, Adil

Khan, Muhammad Mohsin

Khan, Muhammad Mohsin

Khan, Sajid

Khan, Sajid

Afridi, Abbas

Afridi, Abbas

Tariq, Abuzar

Tariq, Abuzar

Imran, Mohammad

Imran, Mohammad