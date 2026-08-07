Mohammad Azam Khan
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Azam Khan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|15
|4
|Innings
|25
|14
|4
|Overs
|362.2
|88.2
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|57
|5
|0
|Runs
|1347
|461
|114
|Wickets
|49
|19
|2
|Avg
|27.48
|24.26
|57
|SR
|44.36
|27.89
|45
|Eco
|3.71
|5.21
|7.6
|BB
|9
|7
|1
|4w
|3
|2
|0
|5w
|2
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|15
|4
|Innings
|21
|6
|1
|Not outs
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|252
|53
|18
|Balls Faced
|366
|58
|13
|Avg
|14
|8.83
|18
|SR
|68.85
|91.37
|138.46
|Fours
|29
|5
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|1
|2
|Highest
|69
|23
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0