Mohammad Enamul

Mohammad Enamul

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Enamul
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2023 Teams

Gazi Group Cricketers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1768
Innings1754
Overs13.0551.512.0
Balls---
Maidens0320
Runs31223174
Wickets0562
Avg039.8337
SR059.1236
Eco2.384.046.16
BB031
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1768
Innings1555
Not outs0164
Runs2786292
Balls Faced4292981
Avg2722.192
SR64.2892.78113.58
Fours2454
Fifties020
Sixies2416
Highest278242
Hundreds000

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