Mohammad Enamul
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Enamul
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|76
|8
|Innings
|1
|75
|4
|Overs
|13.0
|551.5
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|32
|0
|Runs
|31
|2231
|74
|Wickets
|0
|56
|2
|Avg
|0
|39.83
|37
|SR
|0
|59.12
|36
|Eco
|2.38
|4.04
|6.16
|BB
|0
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|76
|8
|Innings
|1
|55
|5
|Not outs
|0
|16
|4
|Runs
|27
|862
|92
|Balls Faced
|42
|929
|81
|Avg
|27
|22.1
|92
|SR
|64.28
|92.78
|113.58
|Fours
|2
|45
|4
|Fifties
|0
|2
|0
|Sixies
|2
|41
|6
|Highest
|27
|82
|42
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0