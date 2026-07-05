Mohammad Tipu Sultan
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Tipu Sultan
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|39
|12
|Innings
|16
|39
|12
|Overs
|213.0
|319.0
|33.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|40
|16
|0
|Runs
|539
|1340
|242
|Wickets
|16
|44
|4
|Avg
|33.68
|30.45
|60.5
|SR
|79.87
|43.5
|49.5
|Eco
|2.53
|4.2
|7.33
|BB
|6
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|39
|12
|Innings
|14
|20
|3
|Not outs
|6
|9
|1
|Runs
|155
|68
|15
|Balls Faced
|422
|172
|19
|Avg
|19.37
|6.18
|7.5
|SR
|36.72
|39.53
|78.94
|Fours
|21
|3
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|0
|Highest
|40
|14
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0