Mohammad Tipu Sultan

Mohammad Tipu Sultan

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Tipu Sultan
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2026 Teams

Sylhet Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches93912
Innings163912
Overs213.0319.033.0
Balls---
Maidens40160
Runs5391340242
Wickets16444
Avg33.6830.4560.5
SR79.8743.549.5
Eco2.534.27.33
BB642
4w010
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches93912
Innings14203
Not outs691
Runs1556815
Balls Faced42217219
Avg19.376.187.5
SR36.7239.5378.94
Fours2131
Fifties000
Sixies200
Highest40149
Hundreds000

Another Players

Nabi, Mohammad

Nabi, Mohammad

Udana, Isuru

Udana, Isuru

Bopara, Ravi

Bopara, Ravi

Rahman, Taibur

Rahman, Taibur

Williams, Kesrick

Williams, Kesrick

Azam, Hammad

Azam, Hammad

Hossain, Delwar

Hossain, Delwar

Swadhin, Aks

Swadhin, Aks

Hayet, Shafiul

Hayet, Shafiul

Hossain, Al-Amin

Hossain, Al-Amin