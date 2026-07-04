Mohammad Yaseen Vallie
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Yaseen Vallie
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|132
|119
|59
|Innings
|27
|22
|26
|Overs
|82.2
|108.3
|55.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|1
|0
|Runs
|331
|583
|429
|Wickets
|8
|9
|18
|Avg
|41.37
|64.77
|23.83
|SR
|61.75
|72.33
|18.33
|Eco
|4.02
|5.37
|7.8
|BB
|2
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|132
|119
|59
|Innings
|212
|103
|47
|Not outs
|16
|13
|12
|Runs
|7337
|2862
|848
|Balls Faced
|12737
|3742
|772
|Avg
|37.43
|31.8
|24.22
|SR
|57.6
|76.48
|109.84
|Fours
|899
|225
|73
|Fifties
|40
|21
|2
|Sixies
|14
|9
|4
|Highest
|167
|102
|69
|Hundreds
|15
|1
|0