Mohammad Yaseen Vallie

Mohammad Yaseen Vallie

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Yaseen Vallie
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Western Province

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches13211959
Innings272226
Overs82.2108.355.0
Balls---
Maidens810
Runs331583429
Wickets8918
Avg41.3764.7723.83
SR61.7572.3318.33
Eco4.025.377.8
BB223
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches13211959
Innings21210347
Not outs161312
Runs73372862848
Balls Faced127373742772
Avg37.4331.824.22
SR57.676.48109.84
Fours89922573
Fifties40212
Sixies1494
Highest16710269
Hundreds1510

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