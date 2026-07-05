Mohammed Farazuddin

Mohammed Farazuddin

bowler

Full name:Mohammed Farazuddin
Nationality:United Arab Emirates

Teams

2023 Teams

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates A

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches434
Innings434
Overs11.018.011.0
Balls---
Maidens010
Runs909890
Wickets262
Avg4516.3345
SR331833
Eco8.185.448.18
BB151
4w000
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches434
Innings333
Not outs101
Runs244424
Balls Faced2410524
Avg1214.6612
SR10041.9100
Fours131
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest213521
Hundreds000

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