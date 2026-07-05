Mohammed Farazuddin
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammed Farazuddin
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|3
|4
|Innings
|4
|3
|4
|Overs
|11.0
|18.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|90
|98
|90
|Wickets
|2
|6
|2
|Avg
|45
|16.33
|45
|SR
|33
|18
|33
|Eco
|8.18
|5.44
|8.18
|BB
|1
|5
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|3
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|24
|44
|24
|Balls Faced
|24
|105
|24
|Avg
|12
|14.66
|12
|SR
|100
|41.9
|100
|Fours
|1
|3
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|21
|35
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0