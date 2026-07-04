Mohd Fitri Bin Mohd Sham
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohd Fitri Bin Mohd Sham
|Nationality:
|Malaysia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|41
|1
|41
|Innings
|1
|38
|1
|38
|Overs
|1.0
|134.2
|1.0
|134.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Runs
|12
|884
|12
|884
|Wickets
|0
|45
|0
|45
|Avg
|0
|19.64
|0
|19.64
|SR
|0
|17.91
|0
|17.91
|Eco
|12
|6.58
|12
|6.58
|BB
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|41
|1
|41
|Innings
|1
|21
|1
|21
|Not outs
|0
|7
|0
|7
|Runs
|0
|158
|0
|158
|Balls Faced
|1
|161
|1
|161
|Avg
|0
|11.28
|0
|11.28
|SR
|0
|98.13
|0
|98.13
|Fours
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|11
|0
|11
|Highest
|0
|40
|0
|40
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0