Mohd Fitri Bin Mohd Sham

Mohd Fitri Bin Mohd Sham

bowler

Full name:Mohd Fitri Bin Mohd Sham
Nationality:Malaysia

Teams

2023 Teams

Malaysia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches141141
Innings138138
Overs1.0134.21.0134.2
Balls----
Maidens0202
Runs1288412884
Wickets045045
Avg019.64019.64
SR017.91017.91
Eco126.58126.58
BB0303
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches141141
Innings121121
Not outs0707
Runs01580158
Balls Faced11611161
Avg011.28011.28
SR098.13098.13
Fours0404
Fifties0000
Sixies011011
Highest040040
Hundreds0000

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