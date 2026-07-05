Mohdajaz Arafat Khan

Mohdajaz Arafat Khan

bowler

Full name:Mohdajaz Arafat Khan
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Chhattisgarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches321
Innings521
Overs77.115.02.0
Balls---
Maidens1300
Runs26911511
Wickets600
Avg44.8300
SR77.1600
Eco3.487.665.5
BB300
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches321
Innings420
Not outs100
Runs106350
Balls Faced165260
Avg35.3317.50
SR64.24134.610
Fours1150
Fifties100
Sixies410
Highest80280
Hundreds000

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