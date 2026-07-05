Mohdajaz Arafat Khan
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohdajaz Arafat Khan
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|2
|1
|Innings
|5
|2
|1
|Overs
|77.1
|15.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|13
|0
|0
|Runs
|269
|115
|11
|Wickets
|6
|0
|0
|Avg
|44.83
|0
|0
|SR
|77.16
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.48
|7.66
|5.5
|BB
|3
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|2
|1
|Innings
|4
|2
|0
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|106
|35
|0
|Balls Faced
|165
|26
|0
|Avg
|35.33
|17.5
|0
|SR
|64.24
|134.61
|0
|Fours
|11
|5
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|1
|0
|Highest
|80
|28
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0