Mohit Kumar

Mohit Kumar

all rounder

Full name:Mohit Kumar
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Services

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches119
Innings118
Overs6.363.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs68487
Wickets026
Avg018.73
SR014.65
Eco10.467.66
BB03
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches119
Innings16
Not outs03
Runs129
Balls Faced326
Avg19.66
SR33.33111.53
Fours02
Fifties00
Sixies02
Highest112
Hundreds00

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