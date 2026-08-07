Mohit Kumar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohit Kumar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|19
|Innings
|1
|18
|Overs
|6.3
|63.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|68
|487
|Wickets
|0
|26
|Avg
|0
|18.73
|SR
|0
|14.65
|Eco
|10.46
|7.66
|BB
|0
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|19
|Innings
|1
|6
|Not outs
|0
|3
|Runs
|1
|29
|Balls Faced
|3
|26
|Avg
|1
|9.66
|SR
|33.33
|111.53
|Fours
|0
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|Highest
|1
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0