Molai Joseph Matsau
all rounder
|Full name:
|Molai Joseph Matsau
|Nationality:
|Lesotho
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|11
|11
|Overs
|24.2
|24.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|232
|232
|Wickets
|7
|7
|Avg
|33.14
|33.14
|SR
|20.85
|20.85
|Eco
|9.53
|9.53
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|9
|9
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|26
|26
|Balls Faced
|35
|35
|Avg
|5.2
|5.2
|SR
|74.28
|74.28
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|22
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0