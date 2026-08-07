Molai Joseph Matsau

Molai Joseph Matsau

all rounder

Full name:Molai Joseph Matsau
Nationality:Lesotho

Teams

2024 Teams

Lesotho

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings1111
Overs24.224.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs232232
Wickets77
Avg33.1433.14
SR20.8520.85
Eco9.539.53
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings99
Not outs44
Runs2626
Balls Faced3535
Avg5.25.2
SR74.2874.28
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2222
Hundreds00

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