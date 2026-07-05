Monir Hossain Khan

Monir Hossain Khan

bowler

Full name:Monir Hossain Khan
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches849242
Innings1389142
Overs2763.0740.5141.2
Balls---
Maidens648442
Runs73123251968
Wickets25612135
Avg28.5626.8627.65
SR64.7536.7324.22
Eco2.644.386.84
BB953
4w610
5w1310
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches849242
Innings1216218
Not outs12197
Runs145757073
Balls Faced243362571
Avg13.3613.256.63
SR59.8891.2102.81
Fours009
Fifties300
Sixies001
Highest704317
Hundreds000

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