Monir Hossain Khan
bowler
|Full name:
|Monir Hossain Khan
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|84
|92
|42
|Innings
|138
|91
|42
|Overs
|2763.0
|740.5
|141.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|648
|44
|2
|Runs
|7312
|3251
|968
|Wickets
|256
|121
|35
|Avg
|28.56
|26.86
|27.65
|SR
|64.75
|36.73
|24.22
|Eco
|2.64
|4.38
|6.84
|BB
|9
|5
|3
|4w
|6
|1
|0
|5w
|13
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|84
|92
|42
|Innings
|121
|62
|18
|Not outs
|12
|19
|7
|Runs
|1457
|570
|73
|Balls Faced
|2433
|625
|71
|Avg
|13.36
|13.25
|6.63
|SR
|59.88
|91.2
|102.81
|Fours
|0
|0
|9
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|1
|Highest
|70
|43
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0