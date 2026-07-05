Mubashir Khan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mubashir Khan
|Nationality:
|Turkiye
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|39
|30
|Innings
|42
|38
|20
|Overs
|673.2
|266.1
|37.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|141
|7
|0
|Runs
|2107
|1428
|314
|Wickets
|68
|27
|8
|Avg
|30.98
|52.88
|39.25
|SR
|59.41
|59.14
|27.75
|Eco
|3.12
|5.36
|8.48
|BB
|8
|4
|2
|4w
|2
|1
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|39
|30
|Innings
|38
|38
|19
|Not outs
|3
|4
|3
|Runs
|1386
|1103
|242
|Balls Faced
|2387
|1167
|199
|Avg
|39.6
|32.44
|15.12
|SR
|58.06
|94.51
|121.6
|Fours
|198
|93
|25
|Fifties
|7
|3
|0
|Sixies
|9
|35
|8
|Highest
|170
|118
|34
|Hundreds
|3
|3
|0