Mubashir Khan

Mubashir Khan

all rounder

Full name:Mubashir Khan
Nationality:Turkiye

Teams

2023 Teams

Islamabad United

Pakistan

Pakistan A

Rawalpindi Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches293930
Innings423820
Overs673.2266.137.0
Balls---
Maidens14170
Runs21071428314
Wickets68278
Avg30.9852.8839.25
SR59.4159.1427.75
Eco3.125.368.48
BB842
4w210
5w300
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches293930
Innings383819
Not outs343
Runs13861103242
Balls Faced23871167199
Avg39.632.4415.12
SR58.0694.51121.6
Fours1989325
Fifties730
Sixies9358
Highest17011834
Hundreds330

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