Muhammad Shahbaz Butt
bowler
|Full name:
|Muhammad Shahbaz Butt
|Nationality:
|Norway
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|9
|9
|Overs
|31.0
|31.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|169
|169
|Wickets
|12
|12
|Avg
|14.08
|14.08
|SR
|15.5
|15.5
|Eco
|5.45
|5.45
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|91
|91
|Balls Faced
|98
|98
|Avg
|15.16
|15.16
|SR
|92.85
|92.85
|Fours
|7
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|45
|45
|Hundreds
|0
|0