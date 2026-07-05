Muhammad Shahbaz Butt

Muhammad Shahbaz Butt

bowler

Full name:Muhammad Shahbaz Butt
Nationality:Norway
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Norway

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings99
Overs31.031.0
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs169169
Wickets1212
Avg14.0814.08
SR15.515.5
Eco5.455.45
BB55
4w00
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings77
Not outs11
Runs9191
Balls Faced9898
Avg15.1615.16
SR92.8592.85
Fours77
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest4545
Hundreds00

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