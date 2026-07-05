Muhammad Syahadat Ramli

Muhammad Syahadat Ramli

all rounder

Full name:Muhammad Syahadat Ramli
Nationality:Malaysia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Malaysia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1241124
Innings1959
Overs0.223.027.023.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs4134126134
Wickets011511
Avg012.1825.212.18
SR012.5432.412.54
Eco125.824.665.82
BB0333
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1241124
Innings1181118
Not outs0818
Runs1526253262
Balls Faced20201132201
Avg1526.25.326.2
SR75130.3440.15130.34
Fours117617
Fifties0000
Sixies013013
Highest15411141
Hundreds0000

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