Muhammad Syahadat Ramli
all rounder
|Full name:
|Muhammad Syahadat Ramli
|Nationality:
|Malaysia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|24
|11
|24
|Innings
|1
|9
|5
|9
|Overs
|0.2
|23.0
|27.0
|23.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|4
|134
|126
|134
|Wickets
|0
|11
|5
|11
|Avg
|0
|12.18
|25.2
|12.18
|SR
|0
|12.54
|32.4
|12.54
|Eco
|12
|5.82
|4.66
|5.82
|BB
|0
|3
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|24
|11
|24
|Innings
|1
|18
|11
|18
|Not outs
|0
|8
|1
|8
|Runs
|15
|262
|53
|262
|Balls Faced
|20
|201
|132
|201
|Avg
|15
|26.2
|5.3
|26.2
|SR
|75
|130.34
|40.15
|130.34
|Fours
|1
|17
|6
|17
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|13
|0
|13
|Highest
|15
|41
|11
|41
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0