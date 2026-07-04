Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani

Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani

bowler

Full name:Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani
Nationality:Malaysia
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Malaysia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches123423
Innings122422
Overs5.076.428.076.4
Balls----
Maidens0333
Runs38558154558
Wickets122322
Avg3825.3651.3325.36
SR3020.95620.9
Eco7.67.275.57.27
BB1313
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches123423
Innings110410
Not outs1303
Runs1291929
Balls Faced1403540
Avg04.144.754.14
SR10072.554.2872.5
Fours0131
Fifties0000
Sixies0202
Highest1121512
Hundreds0000

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