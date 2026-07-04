Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani
bowler
|Full name:
|Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani
|Nationality:
|Malaysia
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|23
|4
|23
|Innings
|1
|22
|4
|22
|Overs
|5.0
|76.4
|28.0
|76.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Runs
|38
|558
|154
|558
|Wickets
|1
|22
|3
|22
|Avg
|38
|25.36
|51.33
|25.36
|SR
|30
|20.9
|56
|20.9
|Eco
|7.6
|7.27
|5.5
|7.27
|BB
|1
|3
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|23
|4
|23
|Innings
|1
|10
|4
|10
|Not outs
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Runs
|1
|29
|19
|29
|Balls Faced
|1
|40
|35
|40
|Avg
|0
|4.14
|4.75
|4.14
|SR
|100
|72.5
|54.28
|72.5
|Fours
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Highest
|1
|12
|15
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0