Myat Thu Aung

Myat Thu Aung

batsman

Full name:Myat Thu Aung
Nationality:Myanmar

Teams

2024 Teams

Myanmar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings11
Overs1.01.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1212
Wickets11
Avg1212
SR66
Eco1212
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs77
Balls Faced1717
Avg77
SR41.1741.17
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest77
Hundreds00

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Oo, Htet Lin

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Wai, Pyae Phyo

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Htun, Nay Lin

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Ko, Aung Ko

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Ko, SwannHtet Ko

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