Myat Thu Aung
batsman
|Full name:
|Myat Thu Aung
|Nationality:
|Myanmar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|1.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|12
|12
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|12
|12
|SR
|6
|6
|Eco
|12
|12
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|7
|7
|Balls Faced
|17
|17
|Avg
|7
|7
|SR
|41.17
|41.17
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|7
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0