Nabi Gul

Nabi Gul

all rounder

Full name:Nabi Gul
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Peshawar Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches16913
Innings201
Overs2.000.5
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs604
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco304.8
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches16913
Innings27810
Not outs201
Runs877246164
Balls Faced1589284121
Avg35.0830.7518.22
SR55.1986.61135.53
Fours1112611
Fifties121
Sixies1449
Highest1487854
Hundreds400

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