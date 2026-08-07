Nabi Gul
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nabi Gul
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|9
|13
|Innings
|2
|0
|1
|Overs
|2.0
|0
|0.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|6
|0
|4
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|3
|0
|4.8
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|9
|13
|Innings
|27
|8
|10
|Not outs
|2
|0
|1
|Runs
|877
|246
|164
|Balls Faced
|1589
|284
|121
|Avg
|35.08
|30.75
|18.22
|SR
|55.19
|86.61
|135.53
|Fours
|111
|26
|11
|Fifties
|1
|2
|1
|Sixies
|14
|4
|9
|Highest
|148
|78
|54
|Hundreds
|4
|0
|0