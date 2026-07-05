Nahidul Islam
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nahidul Islam
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|43
|98
|76
|Innings
|64
|94
|65
|Overs
|847.4
|688.1
|189.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|181
|39
|6
|Runs
|2177
|2959
|1206
|Wickets
|58
|75
|53
|Avg
|37.53
|39.45
|22.75
|SR
|87.68
|55.05
|21.39
|Eco
|2.56
|4.29
|6.38
|BB
|10
|3
|4
|4w
|2
|0
|1
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|43
|98
|76
|Innings
|56
|81
|45
|Not outs
|5
|12
|11
|Runs
|1458
|1643
|499
|Balls Faced
|2864
|1820
|427
|Avg
|28.58
|23.81
|14.67
|SR
|50.9
|90.27
|116.86
|Fours
|139
|128
|40
|Fifties
|5
|8
|1
|Sixies
|30
|48
|15
|Highest
|175
|92
|58
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0