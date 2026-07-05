Nahidul Islam

Nahidul Islam

all rounder

Full name:Nahidul Islam
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2026 Teams

Sylhet Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches439876
Innings649465
Overs847.4688.1189.0
Balls---
Maidens181396
Runs217729591206
Wickets587553
Avg37.5339.4522.75
SR87.6855.0521.39
Eco2.564.296.38
BB1034
4w201
5w200
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches439876
Innings568145
Not outs51211
Runs14581643499
Balls Faced28641820427
Avg28.5823.8114.67
SR50.990.27116.86
Fours13912840
Fifties581
Sixies304815
Highest1759258
Hundreds200

Another Players

Nabi, Mohammad

Nabi, Mohammad

Udana, Isuru

Udana, Isuru

Bopara, Ravi

Bopara, Ravi

Rahman, Taibur

Rahman, Taibur

Williams, Kesrick

Williams, Kesrick

Azam, Hammad

Azam, Hammad

Hossain, Delwar

Hossain, Delwar

Swadhin, Aks

Swadhin, Aks

Hayet, Shafiul

Hayet, Shafiul

Hossain, Al-Amin

Hossain, Al-Amin