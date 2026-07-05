Naruemol Chaiwai
batsman
|Full name:
|Naruemol Chaiwai
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|9
|78
|1
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|Overs
|2.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|5
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|2.5
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|9
|78
|1
|Innings
|9
|66
|1
|Not outs
|3
|13
|0
|Runs
|244
|1160
|30
|Balls Faced
|374
|1544
|42
|Avg
|40.66
|21.88
|30
|SR
|65.24
|75.12
|71.42
|Fours
|24
|85
|2
|Fifties
|3
|2
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|65
|64
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0