Naruemol Chaiwai

Naruemol Chaiwai

batsman

Full name:Naruemol Chaiwai
Nationality:Thailand

Teams

2026 Teams

Thailand Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches9781
Innings100
Overs2.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs500
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco2.500
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches9781
Innings9661
Not outs3130
Runs244116030
Balls Faced374154442
Avg40.6621.8830
SR65.2475.1271.42
Fours24852
Fifties320
Sixies010
Highest656430
Hundreds000

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