Nazril Rahman
batsman
|Full name:
|Nazril Rahman
|Nationality:
|Malaysia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|3
|13
|Innings
|9
|3
|9
|Overs
|19.0
|18.0
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|3
|0
|Runs
|186
|67
|186
|Wickets
|4
|6
|4
|Avg
|46.5
|11.16
|46.5
|SR
|28.5
|18
|28.5
|Eco
|9.78
|3.72
|9.78
|BB
|2
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|3
|13
|Innings
|8
|3
|8
|Not outs
|2
|1
|2
|Runs
|67
|93
|67
|Balls Faced
|68
|113
|68
|Avg
|11.16
|46.5
|11.16
|SR
|98.52
|82.3
|98.52
|Fours
|5
|7
|5
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|2
|1
|Highest
|24
|52
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0