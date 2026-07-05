Nazril Rahman

Nazril Rahman

batsman

Full name:Nazril Rahman
Nationality:Malaysia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Malaysia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches13313
Innings939
Overs19.018.019.0
Balls---
Maidens030
Runs18667186
Wickets464
Avg46.511.1646.5
SR28.51828.5
Eco9.783.729.78
BB242
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches13313
Innings838
Not outs212
Runs679367
Balls Faced6811368
Avg11.1646.511.16
SR98.5282.398.52
Fours575
Fifties010
Sixies121
Highest245224
Hundreds000

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