Neville Madziva

Neville Madziva

all rounder

Full name:Neville Madziva
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Mid West Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1215568152
Innings1215947952
Overs86.446.51041.1491.2144.4
Balls-----
Maidens20266260
Runs519417265925241243
Wickets20121117141
Avg25.9534.7523.9535.5430.31
SR2623.4156.2741.5221.17
Eco5.988.92.555.138.59
BB44744
4w11211
5w00100
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1215568152
Innings1210826636
Not outs35202016
Runs67881849917272
Balls Faced1388039871456265
Avg7.4417.629.8219.9313.6
SR48.5511046.3762.98102.64
Fours641885112
Fifties00830
Sixies0522128
Highest25281176629
Hundreds00100

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