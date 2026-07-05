Neville Madziva
all rounder
|Full name:
|Neville Madziva
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|15
|56
|81
|52
|Innings
|12
|15
|94
|79
|52
|Overs
|86.4
|46.5
|1041.1
|491.2
|144.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|266
|26
|0
|Runs
|519
|417
|2659
|2524
|1243
|Wickets
|20
|12
|111
|71
|41
|Avg
|25.95
|34.75
|23.95
|35.54
|30.31
|SR
|26
|23.41
|56.27
|41.52
|21.17
|Eco
|5.98
|8.9
|2.55
|5.13
|8.59
|BB
|4
|4
|7
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|15
|56
|81
|52
|Innings
|12
|10
|82
|66
|36
|Not outs
|3
|5
|20
|20
|16
|Runs
|67
|88
|1849
|917
|272
|Balls Faced
|138
|80
|3987
|1456
|265
|Avg
|7.44
|17.6
|29.82
|19.93
|13.6
|SR
|48.55
|110
|46.37
|62.98
|102.64
|Fours
|6
|4
|188
|51
|12
|Fifties
|0
|0
|8
|3
|0
|Sixies
|0
|5
|22
|12
|8
|Highest
|25
|28
|117
|66
|29
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0