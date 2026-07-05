Nhlanhla Dlamini

Nhlanhla Dlamini

batsman

Full name:Nhlanhla Dlamini
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Mpumalanga Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches18
Innings10
Overs0.10
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches18
Innings27
Not outs01
Runs11122
Balls Faced18195
Avg5.520.33
SR61.1162.56
Fours214
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest645
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Koto, Brian Tumelo

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Hermann, Rubin

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Balich, Caleb

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Dlamini, Martin

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van Niekerk, Benjamin

van Niekerk, Benjamin

Hinrichsen, Jon Henry

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