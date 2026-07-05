Nhlanhla Dlamini
batsman
|Full name:
|Nhlanhla Dlamini
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|8
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|0.1
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|8
|Innings
|2
|7
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|11
|122
|Balls Faced
|18
|195
|Avg
|5.5
|20.33
|SR
|61.11
|62.56
|Fours
|2
|14
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|6
|45
|Hundreds
|0
|0