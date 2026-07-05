Nhlanhla Mashigo

Nhlanhla Mashigo

all rounder

Full name:Nhlanhla Mashigo

Teams

2023 Teams

Eastern Storm

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches113
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches113
Innings202
Not outs000
Runs34013
Balls Faced68026
Avg1706.5
SR50050
Fours502
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest32012
Hundreds000

Another Players

Ngcobo, T

Ngcobo, T

Valli, Yaseen

Valli, Yaseen

Masondo, Sizwe

Masondo, Sizwe

Peters, Gideon

Peters, Gideon

Zuma, Lwandiswa Mbulelo

Zuma, Lwandiswa Mbulelo

Siboto, Malusi

Siboto, Malusi

Rasemene, Andrew

Rasemene, Andrew

Johnson, Juandre

Johnson, Juandre

Nel, Andre

Nel, Andre

Mosehle, Mangaliso

Mosehle, Mangaliso