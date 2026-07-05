Nhlanhla Mashigo
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nhlanhla Mashigo
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|3
|Innings
|2
|0
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|34
|0
|13
|Balls Faced
|68
|0
|26
|Avg
|17
|0
|6.5
|SR
|50
|0
|50
|Fours
|5
|0
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|32
|0
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0