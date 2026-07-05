Nial Smith
bowler
|Full name:
|Nial Smith
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|9
|2
|Innings
|33
|9
|2
|Overs
|401.0
|64.2
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|75
|4
|0
|Runs
|1430
|353
|55
|Wickets
|47
|14
|0
|Avg
|30.42
|25.21
|0
|SR
|51.19
|27.57
|0
|Eco
|3.56
|5.48
|13.75
|BB
|8
|3
|0
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|4
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|9
|2
|Innings
|25
|6
|0
|Not outs
|8
|2
|0
|Runs
|148
|3
|0
|Balls Faced
|328
|11
|0
|Avg
|8.7
|0.75
|0
|SR
|45.12
|27.27
|0
|Fours
|19
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|28
|1
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0