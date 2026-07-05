Nial Smith

Nial Smith

bowler

Full name:Nial Smith

Teams

2025 Teams

Guyana Harpy Eagles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1892
Innings3392
Overs401.064.24.0
Balls---
Maidens7540
Runs143035355
Wickets47140
Avg30.4225.210
SR51.1927.570
Eco3.565.4813.75
BB830
4w100
5w400
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1892
Innings2560
Not outs820
Runs14830
Balls Faced328110
Avg8.70.750
SR45.1227.270
Fours1900
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest2810
Hundreds000

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