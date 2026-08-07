Niaz Khan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Niaz Khan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|2
|3
|Innings
|17
|2
|3
|Overs
|229.1
|6.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|47
|0
|0
|Runs
|733
|29
|66
|Wickets
|25
|0
|3
|Avg
|29.32
|0
|22
|SR
|55
|0
|14
|Eco
|3.19
|4.83
|9.42
|BB
|6
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|2
|3
|Innings
|10
|1
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|210
|1
|17
|Balls Faced
|366
|7
|8
|Avg
|21
|1
|17
|SR
|57.37
|14.28
|212.5
|Fours
|28
|0
|2
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|1
|Highest
|65
|1
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0