Niaz Khan

Niaz Khan

all rounder

Full name:Niaz Khan
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Peshawar Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches923
Innings1723
Overs229.16.07.0
Balls---
Maidens4700
Runs7332966
Wickets2503
Avg29.32022
SR55014
Eco3.194.839.42
BB602
4w000
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches923
Innings1012
Not outs001
Runs210117
Balls Faced36678
Avg21117
SR57.3714.28212.5
Fours2802
Fifties100
Sixies101
Highest65111
Hundreds000

Another Players

Tariq, Usman

Tariq, Usman

Khan, Imran

Khan, Imran

Mohsin, Mohammad

Mohsin, Mohammad

Khan, Azam

Khan, Azam

Amin, Adil

Amin, Adil

Khan, Muhammad Mohsin

Khan, Muhammad Mohsin

Khan, Sajid

Khan, Sajid

Afridi, Abbas

Afridi, Abbas

Tariq, Abuzar

Tariq, Abuzar

Imran, Mohammad

Imran, Mohammad