Nileththi Warun Imeshan

Nileththi Warun Imeshan

bowler

Full name:Nileththi Warun Imeshan

Teams

2023 Teams

Negombo CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches11
Innings11
Overs14.02.0
Balls--
Maidens30
Runs5334
Wickets11
Avg5334
SR8412
Eco3.7817
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches11
Innings20
Not outs00
Runs80
Balls Faced110
Avg40
SR72.720
Fours20
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest40
Hundreds00

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