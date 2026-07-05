Nileththi Warun Imeshan
bowler
|Full name:
|Nileththi Warun Imeshan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|14.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|Runs
|53
|34
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|53
|34
|SR
|84
|12
|Eco
|3.78
|17
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|2
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|8
|0
|Balls Faced
|11
|0
|Avg
|4
|0
|SR
|72.72
|0
|Fours
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0