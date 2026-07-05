Ninad Kadam

Ninad Kadam

all rounder

Full name:Ninad Kadam
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Ace Capital CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1727
Innings310
Overs13.00.10
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs4540
Wickets100
Avg4500
SR7800
Eco3.46240
BB100
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1727
Innings2625
Not outs201
Runs8633270
Balls Faced16125178
Avg35.951617.5
SR53.5362.7489.74
Fours7203
Fifties500
Sixies822
Highest1063132
Hundreds100

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