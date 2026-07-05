Ninad Kadam
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ninad Kadam
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|2
|7
|Innings
|3
|1
|0
|Overs
|13.0
|0.1
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|45
|4
|0
|Wickets
|1
|0
|0
|Avg
|45
|0
|0
|SR
|78
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.46
|24
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|2
|7
|Innings
|26
|2
|5
|Not outs
|2
|0
|1
|Runs
|863
|32
|70
|Balls Faced
|1612
|51
|78
|Avg
|35.95
|16
|17.5
|SR
|53.53
|62.74
|89.74
|Fours
|72
|0
|3
|Fifties
|5
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|2
|2
|Highest
|106
|31
|32
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0