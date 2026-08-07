Nirupam Nirmal Sen

Nirupam Nirmal Sen

wicket keeper

Full name:Nirupam Nirmal Sen
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Tripura

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7810
Innings001
Overs000.5
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0010
Wickets001
Avg0010
SR005
Eco0012
BB001
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7810
Innings11810
Not outs221
Runs1354777
Balls Faced2636184
Avg157.838.55
SR51.3377.0491.66
Fours1667
Fifties100
Sixies100
Highest541616
Hundreds000

Another Players

Sarkar, Abhijit

Sarkar, Abhijit

Paul, Chiranjit

Paul, Chiranjit

Ali, Amit

Ali, Amit

Paul, Sankar

Paul, Sankar

Das, Bikramkumar

Das, Bikramkumar

Murasingh, Manisankar

Murasingh, Manisankar

Sultan, Pravez

Sultan, Pravez

Sinha, Dahani

Sinha, Dahani

Sinha, Arkaprabha

Sinha, Arkaprabha

Dey, Rajat

Dey, Rajat