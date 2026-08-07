Nirupam Nirmal Sen
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Nirupam Nirmal Sen
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|8
|10
|Innings
|0
|0
|1
|Overs
|0
|0
|0.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|10
|Wickets
|0
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|0
|10
|SR
|0
|0
|5
|Eco
|0
|0
|12
|BB
|0
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|8
|10
|Innings
|11
|8
|10
|Not outs
|2
|2
|1
|Runs
|135
|47
|77
|Balls Faced
|263
|61
|84
|Avg
|15
|7.83
|8.55
|SR
|51.33
|77.04
|91.66
|Fours
|16
|6
|7
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|54
|16
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0